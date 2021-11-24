OTTAWA -- A Catholic elementary school in Orléans is the latest in Ottawa to close because of COVID-19.

Chapel Hill Catholic School is closed to in-person learning on Wednesday and will be until further notice, the Ottawa Catholic School Board said on Twitter.

There are five student cases of the virus, according to the OCSB's COVID-19 dashboard.

It’s the only school currently closed in the city because of COVID-19. Several other schools have been forced to close so far this school year.

Most recently, Holy Family Elementary School in Orléans was closed for four days, but is reopening Wednesday to most students.

Overall, 19 Ottawa schools are currently dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, according to Ottawa Public Health.

In the French Catholic school board, the CECCE, 14 classes are in isolation because of COVID-19. The French public board has three classes learning from home. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board has four.