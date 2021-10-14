Advertisement
Orleans resident wins $1 million prize in Lotto 6/49 draw
Rickey MacDonald of Orleans won the Guaranteed $1 million prize in the Aug. 25, Lotto 6/49 draw.
Share:
OTTAWA -- An Orleans resident plans to complete some home renovations, buy a new vehicle and travel with his wife after becoming Ottawa's newest millionaire.
Rickey MacDonald won the Guaranteed $1 million prize in the Aug. 25 Lotto 6/49 draw.
The 72-year-old was watching television when he checked his lottery tickets using the OLG App.
“The last ticket I scanned said 'Big Winner' and I thought I won $1,000," MacDonald said while picking up his prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"When I scanned it again, I said, 'No way!'"
MacDonald told OLG he was very calm after discovering his win.
"My wife was excited and doing the happy dance!"