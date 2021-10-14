OTTAWA -- An Orleans resident plans to complete some home renovations, buy a new vehicle and travel with his wife after becoming Ottawa's newest millionaire.

Rickey MacDonald won the Guaranteed $1 million prize in the Aug. 25 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The 72-year-old was watching television when he checked his lottery tickets using the OLG App.

“The last ticket I scanned said 'Big Winner' and I thought I won $1,000," MacDonald said while picking up his prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"When I scanned it again, I said, 'No way!'"

MacDonald told OLG he was very calm after discovering his win.

"My wife was excited and doing the happy dance!"