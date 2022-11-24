Orleans couple wins $1 million Lotto Max prize

An Ottawa couple that has been married 43 years are the city's newest millionaires.

Diane and Jacques Richer of Orléanswon a $1 million Lotto Max Maxmillions prize in the Oct. 18 draw, their youngest child's birthday, the OLG said in a news release.

“I checked my ticket on my phone after the draw then jumped up and said to my husband, ‘I think we just won $1 million dollars!’” Diane Richer told OLG.

The winning ticket was bought at the Shell station on Tenth Line Road in Cumberland.

After they double-checked the winning numbers, the magnitude of the win started to set in.

"We broke out our happy dance," Diane said. "I was shaking and had goosebumps," added Jacques.

The couple says they plan to share their winnings with their children, buy a new car and travel.

"We plan to travel after a few years of staying home," Diane said. "We’d love to explore Europe."