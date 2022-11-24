Orleans couple wins $1 million Lotto Max prize

Diane and Jacques Richer of Orléans said they 'broke out their happy dance' when they won a $1 million Lotto Max prize. (OLG) Diane and Jacques Richer of Orléans said they 'broke out their happy dance' when they won a $1 million Lotto Max prize. (OLG)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina