OPP targeting seatbelt violations during Easter long weekend traffic blitz

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver was fined twice for seatbelt violations for failing to buckle up two toddlers in a vehicle east of Ottawa.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 417 in Russell Township on Wednesday afternoon.

“The driver was charged twice for not fastening two toddlers accordingly,” the OPP said on Twitter. “#BuckleUp, you’re responsible for passengers in your vehicle.”

#RussellOPP officers continued their #SeatBelt traffic initiative on Highway 417 in Russell Township yesterday afternoon. The driver was charged twice for not fastening two toddlers accordingly. #BuckleUp, you're responsible for passengers in your vehicle. ^mb pic.twitter.com/PgClx7Yeiu — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 14, 2022

The OPP has kicked off its Eastern long weekend traffic blitz, focusing on seatbelt compliance on roads across the province.

The OPP says all drivers, passengers and young children should be properly restrained within a vehicle during trips every day.

“Everyone travelling in a motor vehicle must properly wear a seatbelt and children must be properly secured in a child car seat,” Russell County OPP said in a statement.

“Drivers are responsible for ensuring all passengers under the age of 16 are properly secured in either a seatbelt or child car seat.”

The fine for failing to wear a seatbelt is $240 and two demerit points.