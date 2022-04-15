OPP targeting seatbelt violations during Easter long weekend traffic blitz

(File photo) OPP (File photo) OPP

1957-2022

1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65

Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.

Hockey Hall of Famer and former New York Islander Mike Bossy waves to fans as he is introduced before the NHL hockey game between the Islanders and the Boston Bruins at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File)

More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region: police

More than 900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following the withdrawal of Russian forces -- most of them fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that many people were 'simply executed.'

