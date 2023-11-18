OPP stop two drivers going 170 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

OTTAWA
Two drivers going 70 kilometres over the speed limit were among five drivers charged by Ontario Provincial Police officers on Highway 417 in Ottawa Friday night.

Three drivers are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped by police on the main highway through Ottawa.

Police say one driver was observed going 177 kilometres an hour on Hwy. 417, while an officer stopped a second driver going 170 kilometres an hour on the highway.

The third driver facing a stunt driving charge was observed going 154 kilometres an hour on the highway.

"In addition to the stunt driving charges, officers also stopped/charged two suspended drivers operating without insurance," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

The speed limit on Highway 417 in Ottawa is 100 kilometres an hour.

