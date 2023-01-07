OPP stop driver clocked at 216 km/h on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 22-year-old driver from Kingston, Ont. is facing charges after officers stopped a vehicle going more than double the speed limit on Highway 401.

Police said Frontenac OPP pulled the driver over at around 11 p.m. Friday in Kingston. The driver was going 216 km/h, or 116 km/h above the posted speed limit.

“A 22-year-old from Kingston was charged criminally with dangerous operation and stunt driving,” OPP said in a tweet.

The driver was not identified in the tweet.

A stunt driving charge comes with an automatic roadside licence suspension for 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound. The accused driver must also appear in court.