OPP searching for source of emergency flares set off west of Renfrew

    The Ontario Provincial Police is searching for the source of emergency flares that were set off in a rural area near the Madawaska River.

    Police say a resident of the Township of Madawaska Valley called the Killaloe detachment of the OPP around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday to report seeing a flare being ignited in the area of Palmer Rapids.

    Palmer Rapids is located in an area known to have "numerous homes and cottages" about 90 kilometres west of the Town of Renfrew and 190 kilometres west of Ottawa.

    An OPP officer who responded to the call reported seeing a second flare in the same area.

    Officers have checked on cottages and residences in the area and an OPP helicopter has been dispatched in the search.

    The OPP Emergency Response Team and members of the Killaloe detachment are searching on snowmobiles and other vehicles on the ground.

    Police say there are no reports of missing people or anyone in distress in the area. CFB Petawawa confirms its members were not in the area for flare training.

    Anyone with information or anyone who ignited emergency flares in the Palmer Rapids area overnight is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122 "as soon as possible."

