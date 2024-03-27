OTTAWA
    OPP searching for dog who attacked child in Bancroft, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public of an "aggressive" canine-type dog in the Town of Bancroft that attacked a child on Tuesday.

    An OPP press release on Wednesday says they are investigating following an "unprovoked" attack on a child on Bradshaw Road, in the town located about 220 kilometres west of Ottawa, in the afternoon of March 26.

    The child was airlifted to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

    The "canine-type" animal is described as black and grey, similar to a German Shepard or Huskey.

    Police have not provided more details on the incident.

    The attack comes after a woman was charged in connection with a dog attack in Toronto last week that left a nine-year-old with "life-altering injuries."

    Police are asking members of the public to use caution in the area and report any sightings to police. If it is an emergency, police say to call 9-1-1.

