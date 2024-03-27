OPP searching for dog who attacked child in Bancroft, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public of an "aggressive" canine-type dog in the Town of Bancroft that attacked a child on Tuesday.
An OPP press release on Wednesday says they are investigating following an "unprovoked" attack on a child on Bradshaw Road, in the town located about 220 kilometres west of Ottawa, in the afternoon of March 26.
The child was airlifted to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The "canine-type" animal is described as black and grey, similar to a German Shepard or Huskey.
Police have not provided more details on the incident.
The attack comes after a woman was charged in connection with a dog attack in Toronto last week that left a nine-year-old with "life-altering injuries."
Police are asking members of the public to use caution in the area and report any sightings to police. If it is an emergency, police say to call 9-1-1.
Brockville General Hospital reaches 'major milestone' in MRI suite construction
RCMP to release progress report on response to inquiry into 2020 mass shooting
The RCMP are expected to provide an update today on progress they have made in responding to the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that killed 22 people.
Halifax Harbour Bridges closely monitoring Baltimore bridge collapse, says safety measures are in place
Canadian authorities are trying to reassure the public about the safety of bridges in the country following the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, Md., early Tuesday morning.
N.B. community devastated by the deaths of two unhoused people in tent fire
Community members in Saint John, N.B., say they are devastated after two people died in a tent fire at a homeless encampment on Monday -- the second and third unhoused people to be killed by fire this year in the same area.
Ontario man loses $12K to deepfake scam involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Animal rights groups seek review of Ontario's new hunting dog law
Two animal rights organizations have requested a review of a new Ontario law that expands a licensing regime that allows dogs to track down captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits in massive fenced-in pens.
Man from Markham charged after allegedly filming U of T student in all-female washroom
A man from Markham has been charged after he allegedly followed a woman into the washroom at the University of Toronto last month and recorded her with a cellphone.
13 arrested as RCMP raids 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal
The RCMP arrested 13 people and raided several locations in the Montreal area Tuesday in a major operation targeting a suspect criminal organization.
12-year-old girl missing in Saint-Basile
The SQ is looking for a 12-year-old girl last seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Canadiens edge Avalanche 2-1 to snap 9-game win streak
Sam Montembeault made 27 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1.
'Building a total loss': North Bay firefighters battle blaze downtown
A building in downtown North Bay is destroyed after a fire broke out overnight and 2,000 patients from a nurse practitioner-led clinic have been displaced as a result.
Provincial police bust a pair of Sudbury stunt drivers over the weekend
Two local drivers were stopped by provincial police for stunt driving over the weekend.
Collapse of local bridges unlikely but not impossible, experts say
Are the Ambassador Bridge and the new Gordie Howe International Bridge prone to collapse if struck by a ship? 'There is no way we can design a structure with a probability of failure zero,' said Dr. Faouzi Gherib, a civil engineering professor at the University of Windsor.
Turkey crashes through window of transport truck
A transport truck driver was in for a surprise after a wild turkey crashed through the front window of the vehicle. According to OPP, it happened on Highway 3 near Kingsville.
'We're going to take them up on every penny they're offering': Windsor mayor pleased with provincial budget
Windsor's mayor is feeling encouraged by the provincial budget when it comes to municipal growth. Drew Dilkens said he was happy to see an increase to an infrastructure fund that will help support growth and new builds in the city.
'I don't feel safe': Pig carcass left outside south London, Ont., Halal grocery store
A Muslim family who run a south London grocery store said they're anxious after a pig carcass was left outside their business over the weekend.
Jury hears evidence that brake pedal felt like gas pedal in deadly crash
A London, Ont. jury heard evidence that the elderly woman involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old Girl Guide told police the brake pedal felt like the gas pedal.
Councillors unanimously support performance audit of London Transit Commission
There is unanimous support for a performance audit of London Transit Commission (LTC). An audit would evaluate both the operations and performance of local bus service.
Immigration minister criticizes Conestoga for international student strategy
Immigration Minister Marc Miller had some strong words for Conestoga College at a recent online forum hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University.
GRT bus involved in downtown Kitchener crash
A Grand River Transit bus was damaged during a collision Tuesday in downtown Kitchener.
Land owners continue to push back against Wilmot property sale
A group of land owners continue to fight the Region of Waterloo’s plan to purchase 770 acres of farmland across six properties in the Township of Wilmot.
Heroin, cocaine and cash seized during arrest
A Thornhill man was arrested in Orangeville on drug possession charges.
Orillia man accused in violent stabbing denied bail
David Shirk, an Orillia man with a history of arrests and addiction, was denied bail on Tuesday after being accused of a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital in November.
Erratic driver on Highway 400 charged with being impaired
Provincial police had a 27-year-old man's vehicle impounded for a week after a caller alerted them to an "erratic driver" along Highway 400.
Manitoba RCMP make arrests after video of infant being sexually abused posted on X
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
Winnipeg woman launches proposed class-action lawsuit against Uber Canada
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed by a Winnipeg woman against Uber Canada after she said she was sexually assaulted by a driver in December 2023.
'Cuckoo for cocoa': Chocolate prices on the rise ahead of Easter
An increase in chocolate prices could mean Easter eggs will be more egg-spensive this year.
Calgary police identify man found dead at Calgary hotel
Calgary police have released the name of a man found dead inside a southeast hotel on Monday afternoon, confirming his death is considered a homicide.
Random transit attack leaves Calgary youth with serious injuries; police charge man in connection
A 17-year-old Calgarian is concerned about safety in the city and on transit after he was randomly attacked while getting off a bus.
Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in crisis
The Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society says it is facing an existential crisis as expenses rise and the donations it relies on to keep operating fall.
Family with toddler were victims of weekend drive-by shooting in Westmount
An Edmonton woman says she and her family were targeted in a drive-by shooting on Sunday.
'He was a captain, a leader': Murdered Edmonton man remembered as community pillar
A man who was fatally stabbed in north Edmonton earlier this month is being remembered as a kind man who loved soccer and was a leader in his community.
Restricted gun sent through Canada Post intercepted in Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are attempting to identify a man they say "illegally trafficked a firearm through the mail."
Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
Moose Jaw Warriors prepare for first round battle against Wheat Kings
The Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs are on the horizon and four out of five Saskatchewan teams made the cut this year. That includes the Moose Jaw Warriors who will face-off against the Brandon Wheat Kings in the first round.
'Difficult to detect' rail cracks caused 2021 Sask. derailment, safety board finds
An "undetected flaw" in the rail tracks is what caused a 27 car train derailment and potash spill near Silton, Sask. in 2021, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said.
'Horrendous': Saskatoon man stranded in Mexican parking lot overnight after flight cancellation
A Saskatoon man says he was left stranded overnight outside a Mexican airport after his flight was cancelled.
Saskatoon students walk out of school to protest teacher contract stalemate
High school students in Saskatoon took the afternoon off on Tuesday to voice their frustrations at the province over its inability to strike a deal with teachers.
'STF didn’t have empathy for us': Parents, students question rationale behind Europe trip cancellation
Milla Lux and her classmates were supposed to pack up for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit London and Paris next week after a year of preparation and saving.
CT scanner disruptions grow as B.C. medical imaging hangs by a thread
A growing number of service disruptions to CT scanning service in the Lower Mainland has British Columbia’s radiation technologists sounding the alarm as the health authority downplays the situation.
Accident near Massey Tunnel marks B.C.'s 6th overpass strike of 2024
The B.C. government is investigating another overpass strike that was reported Tuesday morning near the entrance to the George Massey Tunnel.
'It's disgusting': Outrage grows over North Shore wastewater plant's $3.86-billion budget
Politicians and other officials are voicing their displeasure after Metro Vancouver announced the budget for the troubled North Shore Wastewater Plant project has grown to $3.86 billion.
Tech-savvy fraudsters target B.C. with fake texts, phony government website
The province and a number of police services in British Columbia are warning people to beware of a new text scam that directs potential victims to an exact replica of a government website where people can pay fees with credit cards.
New strategy being tested, hopes remain high in effort to reunite orphaned orca with family
Marine mammal experts who’re trying to escort an orphaned killer whale out of a B.C. lagoon will be trying a new strategy on day four at the remote scene near Zeballos.
B.C. gas utility accused in lawsuit of deceiving consumers over environmental impact
An environmental group is suing British Columbia natural gas utility FortisBC, accusing it of “greenwashing” its product through advertising, making the company seem more environmentally friendly than it is.
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
Anti-vax protester's 'race-based tirade' against security guard wasn't criminal, B.C. judge rules
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.