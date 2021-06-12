OTTAWA -- A massive search is underway in the St. Lawrence River near Butternut Bay for a 27-year-old man, who disappeared in the water after jumping off a boat.

Emergency crews were called to the waters on Butternut Bay in Elizabethtown Township just before 3 p.m. on Saturday. Butternut Bay is located near Brockville along the St. Lawrence River.

The OPP says it was reported the man jumped off a boat and never resurfaced.

Officers with the Leeds County Detachment of the OPP are joined by the Leeds and Grenville Marine Unit and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in the search.