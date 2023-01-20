OPP recover body after car enters Lake Ontario near Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police divers recovered a body from Lake Ontario Friday evening, hours after a vehicle left the roadway and entered the water west of Kingston, Ont.
Police responded to a call just after 10 a.m. Friday that a vehicle was submerged in the water near Bath Road and County Road 6 in Amherstview, in Loyalist Township.
A section of the guardrail was torn away, and it appeared to be where the vehicle left the road and crashed into the frozen water.
OPP collision investigators and its underwater search and recovery unit were dispatched to the scene, along with firefighters and paramedics from Napanee and Loyalist Township.
Early Friday evening, the OPP said the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit recovered the body of one person. Police say investigators believe it's the individual driving the vehicle.
"Investigating officers do not believe there were any other occupants in the vehicle when it entered the water," the OPP said in a media release.
"The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI)."
Two emergency rescue boats could be seen in the water Friday afternoon. Images from the scene showed the Frontenac II, a local ferry, was also nearby.
A neighbour who lives on the corner told CTV News she heard a bang and came out to see a vehicle sinking into the water. She said it was the second time in six years she had seen it happen at that intersection.
OPP say a vehicle went into the water near Bath Road and County Road 6 in Amherstview, in Loyalist Township at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Darlene Leblanc told CTV News Ottawa she heard a "loud bang" Friday morning.
"Walked to my front window and I see that the guardrail was missing. I could see where the water had been disturbed. It was quite a ways out," Leblanc said.
