OPP looking to identify suspect in store robbery involving lottery tickets in Pembroke, Ont.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery of a convenience store last week in the city of Pembroke, Ont.

Officers received a call on Aug. 8 at around 3:40 a.m. reporting an unknown person entered a convenience store in the 300 block of Pembroke Street East, and asked the employee for cash and lottery tickets while brandishing a knife, The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

The suspect then ran away. The employee was not injured.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5-foot-6, 59 kilograms, with a rough sounding voice. At the time, they had a black ski mask covering their face, and were wearing a blue hoodie, possible Champion logo on left chest, dark pants, and black and white skateboard type shoes.

Anyone with information about this suspect or has security and/or doorbell camera footage from the Peter Street and Pembroke Street East area during Aug. 8 between the hours of 3:00 to 4:00 a.m. is asked to contact the OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.