Ontario Provincial Police are investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle in Kapuskasing from Wednesday morning.

Police at the James Bay detachment say they received a report at approximately 10:35 am on July 31 about a suspicious white passenger car driving through a construction zone on Highway 11 in Kapuskasing.

The vehicle was occupied by two males, but OPP cannot confirm the identity of the pair.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers are actively searching for the vehicle.

If you observe any suspicious vehicles or activity, do not approach, and contact 9-1-1 or OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Police are advising the public to call them directly to report suspicious activity rather than posting it on social media.

-With files from CTV Northern Ontario