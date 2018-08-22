

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police are looking for information to identify a man who has been accused of exposing himself to a woman in Clarence-Rockland.

OPP say a woman was walking her dog at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Lawrence St. and Laurier St. when she saw a man in the bushes exposing himself.

Police allege the man appeared to follow the woman briefly, before she lost sight of him on Caron St.

The man is described as white, 45-50 years of age, bald on top but grey, bushy hair around the back and sides of his head, and 250-275 pounds.

He was wearing prescription glasses, a tan t-shirt and cargo shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or 1-888-310-1122.