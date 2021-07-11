OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man was found dead and another man was found injured Saturday morning in Algonquins of Pikwàkanagàn First Nation.

In a release Sunday, police said officers were called to a home on a road north of Kokomis Inamo at around 3 a.m. A 67-year-old man is dead and a 26-year-old man was injured. Police did not reveal the nature of the injuries.

The 26-year-old is in hospital and is expected to survive. The identity of the 67-year-old man was not released.

"The investigation is in its early stages and police do not believe there is a risk to public safety as a result of this incident," the OPP said.

Anyone with information can contact the Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).