OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is dead after their vehicle rolled into a ditch overnight west of Hawkesbury.

Police and Prescott-Russell Paramedics were called to the scene on County Road 17, just east of County Road 4 at around 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. It appears the vehicle somehow left the road and rolled over into a ditch.

The driver was alone in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. OPP is not releasing the driver's identity at this time, as they are still contacting the driver's family.

#HawkesburyOPP investigating single vehicle collision in Champlain Twp. Vehicle left Cnty Rd-17 around 1am. Driver pronounced dead at the scene. No one else in the vehicle. Roadway remains closed. Have info? Call #Hawkesbury OPP @ 613-632-2729. #ottnews @OPP_COMM_ER ^bd pic.twitter.com/omJwKEZR7q — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 15, 2020

County Road 17 remains closed in the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 613-632-2729.