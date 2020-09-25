OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man in Beckwith Township, near Carleton Place.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call from a residence in Scotch Corners. Police say a deceased male was found at the home.

Police say the investigating is being treated as a "sudden death" and a post mortem examination will be conducted on Friday in Ottawa.

The victim has been identified as Gregory Slewidge of Beckwith Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.