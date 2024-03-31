OTTAWA
    OPP in eastern Ontario making RIDE stops, educating about seatbelt use

    Police in eastern Ontario are continuing to conduct Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) stops over the long weekend, the Ontario Provincial Police said on X.

    RIDE is a sobriety testing initiative. The program provides officers the right to legally perform planned roadside checks to identify drivers who are under the influence.

    The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in favour of the RIDE program in 1977.

    In addition to watching for impaired driving, police are enforcing the use of seat belts, as well as educating drivers about road safety.

    OPP tells CTV News these are regular stops, but they are more common on long weekends.

