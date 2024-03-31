OPP in eastern Ontario making RIDE stops, educating about seatbelt use

Police in eastern Ontario are continuing to conduct Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) stops over the long weekend, the Ontario Provincial Police said on X.

#SeatBelt enforcement by #GrenvilleOPP continues this long weekend, with an additional focus on speeding and #ImpairedDriving.

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility, let’s all get where we need to be this weekend - #DriveSafe ^dh pic.twitter.com/aFXVJb7RF5 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 30, 2024

RIDE is a sobriety testing initiative. The program provides officers the right to legally perform planned roadside checks to identify drivers who are under the influence.

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in favour of the RIDE program in 1977.

In addition to watching for impaired driving, police are enforcing the use of seat belts, as well as educating drivers about road safety.

#SeatBelt enforcement & education continues today in the #GrenvilleOPP area - as well as RIDE spot checks set up to prevent #ImpairedDriving and ensure safe roads and #SafeCommunities.

For proper use of seat belts and safety tips, visit: https://t.co/sflWWTPmW8 ^dh pic.twitter.com/Qlj51yMd35 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 31, 2024

OPP tells CTV News these are regular stops, but they are more common on long weekends.

