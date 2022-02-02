Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal fire in a community east of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to a fire in a home on Rollin Road in Saint-Pascal-Baylon, Ont., in Russell County, just after 6 a.m. Saturday. One person was unaccounted for when the emergency responders arrived and another person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, OPP had said.

On Wednesday, police said a body was found in the remains of the home. The victim has been identified as 83-year-old Annie Hilhorst, of Saint-Pascal-Baylon.

There was no word as to what caused the fire, but it was not considered criminal in nature, according to police.