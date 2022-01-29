Advertisement
One person unaccounted for after residential fire east of Ottawa
Published Saturday, January 29, 2022 4:10PM EST
One person is unaccounted for after an early Saturday morning fire east of Ottawa.
Emergency crews responded to a fire in a home on Rollin Road in Saint-Pascal-Baylon, Ont., in Russell County, just after 6 a.m.
"One person was unaccounted for when the emergency responders arrived and another person was transported to the hospital by the Prescott-Russell Emergency Medical Services (EMS) with non-life threatening injuries," said Ontario Provincial Police.
The Ontario Fire Marshal and Russell County OPP continue to investigate.
There is no word on the cause of the fire.
Saint-Pascal-Baylon is located 15 kilometres southeast of Clarence-Rockland.