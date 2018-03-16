

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve laid charges against a 24-year-old man from the GTA, after getting reports of a tractor trailer swerving between lanes on the 401.

Officers were called to a stretch of the highway west of Mallorytown Thursday at around 3:45 p.m.

The driver was eventually located, and police learned he was urinating in a bottle while driving.

The unnamed man is now charged with careless driving.

Police are using this as an opportunity to remind drivers that there are many service centres and rest stops along the 401, with a variety of amenities, including bathrooms. You're encouraged to use them.

OPP officers are patrolling the highway for the last weekend of March Break, looking to crack down on distracted drivers.