OPP asking for help identifying person of interest in romance scam

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man police have called a person of interest in an alleged romance scam.

The alleged fraud took place between January and March 2020. The victim lost more than $70,000 after communicating with someone they met online.

Frontenac OPP investigated and a suspect was arrested in August 2022 .

Lisa McLean, 44, of Toronto is charged with fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police are now asking for help identifying the individual pictured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting