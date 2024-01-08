OPP arrest two in large cocaine, firearms bust in Orleans

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested two individuals in their mid-twenties in connection with a large seizure of suspected cocaine and a loaded gun on Thursday.

In a news release on Monday, OPP said they executed a search warrant on a home on Promenade Decoeur Drive in Orleans on Jan. 4 in an investigation being dubbed "Project Neutron."

Police say they learned in November that an individual who is subject to two separate indefinite firearms prohibition orders was in possession of weapons and illicit drugs.

OPP says two children were present in the home when the warrant was executed.

"To know that an individual who was previously convicted of firearms possession offences was in possession of a loaded handgun is alarming," said detective Lee Fulford in the news release.

"I am proud of the efforts being made by police officers across the province to reduce the number of illegal firearms in our communities, which may be used in the commission of criminal acts including drug trafficking."

After an investigation, police seized:

72 grams of suspected cocaine;

two grams of suspected crack cocaine;

42 suspected hydromorphone pills;

one loaded handgun with two magazines and a laser sight;

two digital scales;

two cellular phones; and,

$4,315 in Canadian currency.

OPP has laid 12 charges against two individuals:

Jean-Marc Guindon, 26, of Ottawa has been charged with seven offences including:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Katelyne Fortin, 25, of Ottawa has been charged with five offences including:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

The search warrant was executed with support from the Ottawa Police Service Tactical Unit, Canine Unit and Neighbourhood Response Team.

Guindon was held in custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa on Jan. 9.

Fortin was released from custody and will appear before an Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa on Feb. 6.