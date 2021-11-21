Ottawa Public Health is reporting another 55 COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, the highest daily case count since Oct. 10, when the daily snapshot included 58 cases.

To date, OPH has logged 31,661 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Sunday, keeping the city's pandemic death toll at 614 residents.

The number of people with known active cases ticked up after a slight decline on Saturday and there is one more person in hospital with COVID-19.

Ottawa's rolling seven-day average is 38.6, down from 41.6 one week ago, but up from 30.7 four weeks ago.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 741 cases of COVID-19, marking a fourth straight day with daily case counts above 700. Three more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 590 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

The province added 48 cases to its total for Ottawa on Sunday, which is 23 cases behind OPH's reporting. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 13 to Nov. 19): 26.0 (down from 28.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 12 to Nov. 18): 2.1 per cent (up from 2.0)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.93 (down from 0.96)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 741 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario on Sunday, 350 are in people who are unvaccinated, 20 are in people who are partially vaccinated and 331 are in people who are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining 40 individuals who have tested positive is unknown.

When breaking the figures down by population, the rate of infection is 10.98 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated peole compared to 2.98 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people and 4.51 cases per 100,000 people who are partially vaccinated. Nearly 11.2 million Ontarians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 397,155 people have only one dose, according to provincial figures.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a five-week rate of 252.3 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in the city compared to 59 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people during the period of Oct. 9 to Nov. 12.

More than 809,000 residents of Ottawa are considered fully vaccinated as of Nov. 19.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 838,253

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 809,372

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 368 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 356 on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 43 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,679.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 17 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, up from 16 on Saturday.

There are three patients with COVID-19 in the ICU, up from two.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 1 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 1

60-69: 3

70-79: 4 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 4 (1 in ICU)

90+: 4

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 14 new cases (3,029 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 11 new cases (4,231 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Five new cases (7,031 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,843 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (4,147 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Seven new cases (3,616 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Five new cases (2,137 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,176 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (898 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (550 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,044

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,132

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 119

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 27 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 13 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 21 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Nine new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (seven elementary schools, one secondary school)

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5) Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 5) Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) Our Lady of Fatima elementary school (Nov. 9) Ecole élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye (Nov. 10) NEW Ecole élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Nov. 11) Sir Winston Churchill Public School (Nov. 13) Stittsville Public School (Nov. 13) Westwind Public School (Nov. 15) Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16) NEW Hilson Avenue Public School (Nov. 16) Holy Spirit Elementary School (Nov. 16) École élémentaire publique Francojeunesse (Nov. 17) A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School (Nov. 18) Fern Hill School (Nov. 19) NEW St. Rita Elementary School (Nov. 20) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: