OTTAWA -- 64 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ottawa, according to the Ottawa Public Health dashboard.

OPH also added one new death to its case status. There are currently 12 people in hospital and 2 in ICU, according to the latest data.

The data was pulled at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 27th.

Under its Monitoring Indicators, OPH indicates that Ottawa’s positivity rate is at 2.0 per cent as of Sunday.