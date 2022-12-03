Open air fire ban issued in Ottawa lifted

Ottawa Fire Services has lifted a temporary open air fire ban for the city of Ottawa, after a windy Saturday.

Campfires, brush piles, and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted during a ban, regardless of any open air fire permits. Devices which do not require a permit such as propane, ethanol, and natural gas outdoor fireplaces and barbecues are not included in the ban.

There was a wind warning for part of the day Saturday because of the risk of strong wind gusts. Environment Canada recorded a maximum gust of 76 km/h at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday.

The open air fire ban was lifted Sunday.

Ottawa residents must obtain an open air fire permit in order to have an open air fire or use an outdoor wood burning fireplace. All burn permits are issued and regulated under the Open Air Fire Bylaw.. Prior to setting an open air fire, you must first contact the OFS Communications Centre at 613-580-2880.

Open air fires including outdoor fireplaces are prohibited at all times in most densely populated urban and suburban areas. You can use the online burn permit application tool to verify if your property is eligible for a permit.

Open air fire bans are issued when the risk of open air fires spreading is increased, such as long dry spells or heavy wind.