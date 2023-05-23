Ontario youth camp employee facing charges linked to alleged sex assaults in Ottawa in 1990s
Ottawa police have charged a man from Minneapolis, Minn. in connection with a sexual assault investigation dating back to the late 1990s when he worked at an Ontario youth leadership camp.
Police said in a news release Tuesday that the man worked for a youth leadership camp near London, Ont. in 1997, where he first met the victim.
He then met the victim in Ottawa in 1998 and that's when police allege the sexual assaults began. The sexual assaults continued until 2001, according to police, and the victim continued to attend the camp, which had moved to Orillia, Ont.
Philip Doucette, 48, of Minneapolis is facing two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference with a person under 16.
Police believe there could be other victims. Doucette worked for the camp from approximately 1996 to 2005. Police did not name the camp.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944. Tips may also be sent electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
