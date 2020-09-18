BROCKVILLE -- Three eastern Ontario hospitals are receiving over $2.3 million in funding for maintenance and repairs.

The money is part of the $175 million Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund announced by the Ontario Government earlier this week. The funding will be split among 129 hospitals across Ontario.

In an announcement at Brockville General Hospital on Friday morning, Leeds-Grenville Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark said the hospital will receive a total of $973,733 for upgrades.

“The funding is going to be available to replace roofs, windows, security systems, fire alarms and elevators," Clark said.

“It’s going to help address emerging needs such as HVAC Systems, creating additional negative air pressure, and flow rooms. These projects are vital to our ongoing response to COVID-19."

Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospitals will receive $923,866 and the Kemptville District Hospital will receive $425,177.

"We have to provide our hospitals with the funding to make the necessary upgrades, repairs and improvements to not just keep the building safe but to also accent the fact that we have some great staff who want to protect patients and their families,” said Clark.

"I want to reiterate, as the local MPP here, the health and safety of our citizens will remain my top priority. We need to have our fair share of investments in the health care sector especially during a pandemic like we’ve seen under COVID-19."

Brockville General Hospital President and CEO Nick Vlacholias said the money will be used for new atrium panels and to upgrade sanitary lines and sewers.