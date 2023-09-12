Ontario SIU investigating after Ottawa man in medical distress dies following police call

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating the circumstances of a man's death in Ottawa after police officers called to the scene found him in medical distress.

According to the Special Investigation's Unit (SIU), Ottawa police officers were called to an apartment building at 70 McEwen Ave. at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday because of an "unwanted man."

Police officers arrived, found the 41-year-old man and called Ottawa paramedics because he was in medical distress, a news release said.

"After paramedics arrived, the man became unresponsive. Paramedics did CPR and took the man to hospital where he was pronounced deceased," the SIU said.

The man has not been identified. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.