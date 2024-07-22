Ontario senior men’s golf championship tees off in Brockville, Ont.

The best 156 male golfers over the age of 55 are in Brockville, Ont. this week for the 89th annual Ontario Senior Men’s Golf Championship.

"This is the biggest one we've done," said host committee chair David Dargie.

"We've had the opportunity to host a couple of these events for Golf Ontario."

The tournament begins on Tuesday at the Brockville Country Club, with a practice round held on Monday. The day was also used to fundraise for a local charity providing food to children facing food insecurity.

"They've chosen one charity which is us, The Weekender Program for Kids, to be the beneficiaries of all of the activities for the practice round," said coordinator Laura Roobol.

"So that's amazing. All the proceeds for today go to us."

Part of Monday’s fundraising is a cocktail party and panel discussion with hockey players and executives.

It inclued Ottawa Senators alumni Chris Neil, CEO Cyril Leeder, PWHL Ottawa Captain Brianne Jenner and Montreal Canadiens hall of fame defenseman Larry Robinson.

Robinson grew up in the Brockville area and spent two seasons with the Brockville Braves Junior A team in the late 1960's

"They say you can take the farm from the boy, but you can’t take the boy from the farm," he said.

"I grew up around here, my dad was a dairy farmer."

The Brockville Country Club hosted Golf Ontario events in 2019 and 2021, but neither included this many participants. Golf Ontario manager of competitions Rob Watson says the local support is what makes it an appealing location for the tournament.

"They have a lot going on here, which is awesome," he said. "They get so much great local support. It's always so enjoyable for us and the competitors to come and compete in Brockville."