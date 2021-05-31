OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on the same day it announced fewer than 1,000 new cases for the first time in months.

Health officials reported 916 new confirmed infections across Ontario on Monday, along with 1,707 newly resolved cases. Another 13 Ontarians have died due to COVID-19.

The 916 new cases reported province-wide is the lowest figure since mid-February. The province says 18,226 tests were completed in the previous day; the positivity rate stands at 4.3 per cent.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two heath agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.