OTTAWA -- On a day Ontario set a record for largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, 36 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa.

Public Health Ontario announced 1,588 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Saturday, including 522 in Peel, 450 in Toronto and 153 in York Region.

The previous record for new cases in a single day in Ontario was 1,581 cases of novel coronavirus, set on Nov. 14.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The 36 new cases comes one day after 77 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the capital on Friday.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,379 swabs (tests) were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on November 19.

A total 4,719 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Nov. 19.

Ottawa's COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.2 per cent for Nov. 10 to 16 (the last set of data available from Ottawa Public Health).

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Region.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health; Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit and the Renfrew County and District Health Unit region.