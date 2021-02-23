OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

The figure is among 975 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario, ending a streak of more than 1,000 new cases per day in the province. Ontario also reported 12 new deaths and 1,002 newly resolved cases on Tuesday.

Daily case counts are often lower on Tuesdays compared to the rest of the week.

No new cases of any variants of concern were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday. To date, the province says Ottawa has seen a total of eight cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (UK) and one case of the B.1.351 variant (South Africa).

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Daily case counts from OPH often differ from those from the province because of different data collection times.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 22

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 46,559*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 48,460

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 25,979 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Monday and 28,802 tests remain under investigation.

On Monday, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 1,175 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 21 and 2,460 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at the testing site to the result is 22 hours.

An update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due this afternoon.

COVID-19 ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 24 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.