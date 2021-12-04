Public Health Ontario is reporting 69 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Daily case counts from OPH differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 1,053 new infections, marking a second straight day with more than 1,000 new cases. Another eight Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 722 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

There are 284 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals, with 160 requiring intensive care.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average is 895, up from 729 at this point last week.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 1,053 new cases Saturday in Ontario, 469 are in people who are unvaccinated, for a rate of 15 cases per 100,000 population. There are 499 cases in fully vaccinated people Saturday, for a rate of 4.45 cases per 100,000 population. More than 11.2 million Ontarians--At least 77 per cent of the province's population--are fully vaccinated.

Twenty-five new cases are in partially vaccinated people (6.33 cases per 100,000 population) and the vaccination status of the people with the remaining 60 cases is unknown.

Of the 284 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the province, 220 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Twenty-four of the 160 people in Ontario ICUs are fully vaccinated.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a five-week rate of 252.9 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in the city compared to 76.7 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people during the period of Oct. 23 to Nov. 26.

More than 814,000 residents of Ottawa are considered fully vaccinated as of Dec. 3.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has updated its vaccination numbers to include children between ages five and 11, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The healh unit releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 860,401

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 814,745

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 86 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,554 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday. A total of 3,686 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 29 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 40 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Five new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Four new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.