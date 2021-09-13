OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, health officials logged 600 new cases of COVID-19 and marked six new deaths, two of which are more than a month old. Another 627 existing cases are considered resolved.

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported around eastern Ontario on Monday, including three in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, one in Hastings Prince Edward, three in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, and seven in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 600 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, 475 are in individuals that are not fully vaccinated or whose status is unknown and 125 are in fully vaccinated people.

Data on vaccine status of hospitalized patients in Ontario is not available on Mondays because some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 14 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Seven new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.