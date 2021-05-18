OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, one of the lowest daily case counts since early March.

Province-wide, Public Health Ontario added 1,616 new cases, the lowest figure reported in Ontario since March 24 when 1,571 new cases were logged. The province also reported 2,502 newly resolved cases and said 17 more people have died from COVID-19.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health authorities pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of day.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 17:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 438,718 (+22,960)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 30,360 (+595)

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 483,190 (+44,460)

As of Monday, 51 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide a local update on testing numbers this afternoon.

22,915 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Monday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 9 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 13 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 6 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 0 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and west Quebec): 26 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.