OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 27 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 321 new cases of COVID-19. Ten more Ontarians have died because of the virus and 384 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

Sixteen new cases were reported in health units around Ottawa including four in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, 11 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and one in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 321 new infections reported Wednesday, 203 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 118 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

There are 215 people are in hospitals around Ontario due to COVID-19, including 27 people who are fully vaccinated and 188 people who are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest people who are unvaccinated are 10 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 830,811 (+950)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 795,138 (+1,664)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,998 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Oct. 25 and labs performed 2,299 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at an assessment site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.