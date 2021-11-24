OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

This follows 31 new cases on Tuesday and 24 on Monday.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 591 new cases and seven new deaths from the virus.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 686, up from 587 at this time last week.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Wednesday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 289 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 203 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 137 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 123 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Fourteen are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,465 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Tuesday.

A total of 2,238 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 18 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION