OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Across the province, health officials reported 384 new confirmed cases, along with 722 newly resolved cases. Public Health Ontario says 12 more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Across the region, Public Health Ontario reported seven additional cases: one each in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region; two in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit; and three in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit. No new cases were reported in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health's region.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 14:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 651,525

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 113,067

Total doses received in Ottawa: 663,610

As of Monday, 62 per cent of the total population of Ottawa has had at least one dose and 11 per cent of Ottawa residents have received two doses.

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 799 swabs were processed at local assesment centres in Ottawa on Monday and labs in the region performed 2,312 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.

There were 28,076 COVID-19 tests processed across Ontario in the past 24 hours. The Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province dropped from 2.3 per cent on Tuesday to 1.5 per cent on Wednesday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Due after 11 a.m.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.