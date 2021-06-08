OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This comes as the province sees fewer than 500 cases for the first time in eight months.

Public Health Ontario reported 469 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, the lowest daily case count since Sept. 26, 2020, when 435 new cases were reported.

Ontario health officials also reported 1,010 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 and said 18 more Ontarians have died due to the virus.

Across eastern Ontario, Public Health Ontario reported just one new case outside of Ottawa in the Renfrew County and District Public Health Unit.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 7:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 599,570 (+29,639)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 70,208 (+9,827)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 604,790

As of Monday, 68 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will have an update on local testing figures this afternoon.

Public Health Ontario says 17,579 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Monday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Due after 11 a.m.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.