OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 610 new cases of COVID-19 and two more COVID-19 related deaths. Another 628 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario added 15 new cases, including six in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, eight in Hastings Prince Edward, and one in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 610 cases reported on Sunday, 152 are in people who are fully vaccinated and 458 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Hospital data is not available on Mondays because some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Six new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Eight new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.