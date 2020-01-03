OTTAWA -- The union representing public high school teachers in Ontario are set to hold another one-day strike in parts of the province next Wednesday.

This will be the fourth walkout held by the Ontario Secondary Teachers' Federation as the union attempts to put more pressure on the government during contract talks.

Eight schools boards will be impacted, including the Renfrew County District School Board.

Other affected school boards include:

Algoma District School Board

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

Greater Essex County District School Board

Avon Maitland District School Board

District School Board of Niagara

Limestone District School Board

In a statement, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says, "Parents have been clear: strikes by unions hurt kids and investments should go to support student success, not towards enhanced compensation."

"We agree with Ontario parents. This is why we will continue to vigorously champion the interests of students and seek stability for parents in 2020, who are frustrated and tired of the union-led escalation that began in 2019. This continued strike action is unfair to students and their families."

Contract talks between the union and the government broke off Dec. 16.