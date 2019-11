Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca,Staff





Four people are homeless after an evening fire in Navan.

Ottawa Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a fire in a home on Colonial Road just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

It took firefighters about 90 minutes to get the fire in the single family home under control.

A family of four lived in the home, including two young children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.