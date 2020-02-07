OTTAWA -- Visitors to Ottawa’s downtown core are getting slapped with a $75 ticket amid confusion over a new winter parking ban time.

Late Thursday afternoon, the City issued the ban starting at 7 a.m. Friday. The city usually issues winter parking bans overnight.

Several visitors to the Byward Market received tickets Friday morning, despite paying for on-street parking. They also say no signs about the ban were posted along the streets.

“I’ve been here 25 years, I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Pat Nicastro, owner of La Bottega on George Street.

The Byward Market BIA says it has received several complaints.

“This kind of got dropped on everybody last minute. No notice. There’s no signage up. People are still paying for parking. The machine is taking money, and yet they’re getting ticketed. If you’re gonna decide to shut down the city, shut down the city,” said Jasna Jennings, executive director of the Byward Market BIA.

Jennings also says the BIA has reached out to the Mayor's office for clarification on the ban.

The parking ban will be lifted Friday at 7 p.m.