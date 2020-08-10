KINGSTON, ONT. -- The City of Kingston will be working on eight new public transit and active transportation projects, with funding from the federal and provincial governments.

The money is being distributed as part of the "Investing in Canada Infrastructure plan". Federal infrastructure minister Catherine McKenna, provincial infrastructure minister Laurie Scott, and Kingston mayor Bryan Paterson made the announcement Monday.

Kingston will enhance cycling and walking infrastructure along the east-west corridor of the city, buy six new buses for its public transit fleet, and add an electric bus and a charging station to the transit system.

The funding is split between all levels of government. The City is spending $16 million, the province is spending $14.5 million and the federal government is spending $17 million.

Project breakdown

Here is a breakdown of each of the new projects the City of Kingston will take on with this funding.

Electric bus and charging station: $1.6 million

Includes the purchase of a long-range electric battery bus and installation of a charging station at the bus depot.

Enhanced pedestrian/cycling infrastructure east-west corridor: $10.2 million

Includes construction of a new designated bike lane, a multi-use path, and a new sidewalk.

Redesign of Montreal Street at John Counter Boulevard: $9.9 million

Includes the construction and rehabilitation of four accessible bus stops and shelters, two transit-exclusive drop-off lanes, 770 metres of multi-use off-road pathway, 420 metres of sidewalk and 700 metres of buffered bike lanes.

Enhanced cycling/pedestrian pathway access to bus stops: $10.6 million

Includes construction of paths, and pedestrian crossovers to improve access to transit stops.

Traffic signal optmiziation: $4.1million

Traffic control upgrades to prioritize public transit and increase frequency.

New bus passenger stations: $3.8 million

Includes the design and construction of 12 new shelters at bus stops that include lighting, garbage cans and bike storage.

Reconstruction of King Street West and Portsmouth Avenue intersection: $2.1 million

Includes construction of a dedicated bus lane, relocated bus stops, and enhanced cycling connections.

Purchase of six new buses: $5.1 million