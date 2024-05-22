Ontario investing over $9.5 million to build more than 100 supportive housing units

More homes will be built in Ottawa to support those experiencing or at risk of homelessness, as part of an over $9.5 million investment, says the Ontario government.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Paul Calandra, announced on Wednesday at the Shepherds of Good Hope that more than 100 homes will be built faster to help the most vulnerable people.

“Increasing community, affordable, and supportive housing is a critical component of our goal to get at least 1.5 million new homes built by 2031, which will help all Ontarians, especially our most vulnerable, find a home that meets their needs,” Calandra said.

The announced funding will support Shepherds of Good Hope to build an eight-storey building in Ottawa’s Lowertown to add more units to house “people experiencing chronic homelessness, including at least 24 rooms prioritized for Indigenous peoples and four rooms for women,” the government says.

"There is a critical need for more non-market housing in our city, and we are proud to help fill that need with our new building on Murray Street. Shepherds of Good Hope is grateful to our government partners who invest in our work and provide hope for our community. We know they share our vision of “Homes for all. Community for all. Hope for all,” said Stephen Bartolo, CEO of Shepherds of Good Hope.

It will also help Cornerstone Housing for Women to build a four-storey building with a washroom, kitchenette and a laundry room on each floor, adds the government.

Ottawa Mission will also receive funding of $700,000 to “help create eight units for people experiencing or at-risk of homelessness," says the government.

“With this assistance, residents facing homelessness can receive much needed supports. This support will not only offer them shelter, but also an opportunity for a chance to build a better tomorrow,” said Mayor of Ottawa, Mark Sutcliffe.

The government’s announcement is part of the Social Services Relief Fund that has provided over $1.2 billion to help municipalities and indigenous Peoples’ programs to address housing issues.