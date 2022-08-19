Ontario doctor alleged to have killed 4 people around same date in 2021: documents
Court documents allege an eastern Ontario doctor killed four people around the same date in 2021.
Dr. Brian Nadler was initially charged with first-degree murder last year in the death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.
Police laid three additional charges of first-degree murder against him on Wednesday, in the deaths of 80-year-old Claire Briere, 79-year-old Lorraine Lalande and 93-year-old Judith Lungulescu.
Court documents allege Poidinger was killed on March 25, 2021, and the three others "on or about" that date.
The documents say Briere, Lalande and Lungulescu also died in Hawkesbury, Ont.
Nadler's lawyers have said their client maintains his innocence.
In a statement issued Wednesday, they said Nadler provided "excellent palliative care" to the four patients, who they said died from COVID-19.
The case is set to return to court on Sept. 7.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario doctor alleged to have killed 4 people around same date in 2021: documents
Court documents allege an eastern Ontario doctor killed four people around the same date in 2021.
Transport minister says COVID-19 to blame for airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told the House of Commons transport committee the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting labour shortages are to blame for the significant wait times at Canadian airports, and said the ArriveCAN app is here to stay.
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group refusing to leave Ottawa church after eviction notice
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at an Ottawa church one day after the owner of the historic property moved to evict them over unpaid rent.
Retailers sitting on 'mountains' of excess inventory in need of liquidation: expert
Consumer behaviour, a looming recession and the reactions of retailers to pandemic-driven supply chain issues are combining to drive a liquidation renaissance, according to one business advisor and retail futurist who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Michelle O'Bonsawin named as Canada's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Plane fails to descend as pilots reportedly fell asleep during flight
Two pilots are believed to have fallen asleep and missed their landing during a flight from Sudan to Ethiopia on Monday, according to a report by commercial aviation news site Aviation Herald.
Woman travelling to Canada with 5 kilos of heroin arrested in Poland
A 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada was arrested at Warsaw airport on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over US$515,000, officials in Poland said Friday.
Pfizer booster approved for children aged 5-11 by Health Canada
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.
Regular cleaning, disinfection may have curbed monkeypox spread in Utah home: CDC report
A new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says routine cleaning and disinfection may have helped two monkeypox patients limit the amount of contamination in their home.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
-
Kalin’s Call: Hot August weekend ahead; great for beaches and parades
Sunshine and hotter temperatures return this weekend, with the low pressure system that brought us mid-week rain moving north of the Maritime region and high pressure building in from our south.
Toronto
-
Ontario municipal candidate nominations close ahead of fall elections
The registration deadline for those seeking to run in Ontario's fall municipal elections has passed.
-
Man dead, woman injured in targeted shooting in Oakville, police say
Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Oakville.
-
Scotiabank refuses to buy back Ontario woman's gold and silver
When an Ontario woman bought gold and silver from Scotiabank nine years ago she always assumed she would be able to sell it back when she was ready.
Montreal
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies sex assault allegations, says he is being defamed
A prominent Quebec cardinal is denying sexual assault allegations against him contained in a class-action lawsuit that was formally filed this week in Quebec Superior Court.
-
Inuk woman using wheelchair struck and killed by car on Montreal highway
The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services (NRBHSS) confirmed that the Inuk woman struck on Highway 520 in Montreal has died of her injuries.
-
Quebec school service centres reach last-minute agreement with bus operators
It was close to midnight, but an agreement was finally reached with bus operators ensuring school transportation would resume for the start of the academic year.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | North Bay woman killed in Highway 17 crash
There has been another tragic, fatal crash on Highway 17 in northeastern Ontario.
-
Two Sudbury youth charged for pellet gun attacks
Two Sudbury teens are facing charges after two men were shot Thursday evening with a pellet gun in the Gatchell area.
-
Pfizer booster approved for children aged 5-11 by Health Canada
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.
London
-
An 'incredible site': City resumes plans to redevelop Byron gravel pits
Nature trails, park land, how about an event venue? They’re all among the ideas being considered for the future of the Byron gravel pits in west London.
-
New boundaries proposed for Ontario ridings
The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has unveiled new proposed ridings that would change boundaries in and around London.
-
Clinton man charged with counselling to commit murder
A 75-year-old from Clinton has been charged after reports the individual was soliciting assistance in committing murder.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba confirms first case of monkeypox
Manitoba has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, saying a public health investigation is ongoing.
-
'On pace to set a record': 2022 could be Winnipeg's rainiest year ever
Winnipeggers who feel like 2022 has been the rainiest year they’ve ever experienced might actually be onto something.
-
'It’s never too late to follow your dreams': New Winnipeg restaurant hoping to share a taste of the Philippines
A taste of the Philippines will soon be coming to southern Winnipeg, a dream that is finally coming true for one of the people behind the restaurant.
Kitchener
-
Les Armstrong won't seek fourth term a Wilmot Township mayor
Les Armstrong announced Friday that he will not be seeking a fourth term as mayor of Wilmot Township.
-
Pfizer booster approved for children aged 5-11 by Health Canada
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.
-
Region approves first-ever sanctioned encampment site
The Region of Waterloo council approved a series of measures on Thursday to help ease the growing homelessness crisis, including a first-ever decision to permit an encampment.
Calgary
-
Stabbing victim's condition stabilized following attack near Memorial Drive
The Calgary Police Service has reopened a section of the Bow River pathway as well as a lane of eastbound Memorial Drive in the northeast following a Thursday night stabbing.
-
Central Library reopens after Wednesday incident
The Calgary Central Library reopened Friday afternoon after an incident earlier this week that caused it to be closed for the last two days.
-
Employees hurt in truck crash at Calgary grocery store out of hospital
A southwest Calgary grocery store is expected to remain closed on Friday as crews continue assessing the damage caused by a large truck that crashed into it the day before.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Advocate for Children and Youth ‘deeply concerned’ about allegations facing private Christian school
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth says she is deeply concerned about allegations involving the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) scandal.
-
Saskatoon police, fire respond after two-vehicle collision involving nuclear material
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) were called out to a two-vehicle collision involving a hazardous, nuclear material Friday morning in Confederation.
-
New TV production taking advantage of $8M in Sask. grant program funding
A new television production will be filmed in Saskatchewan with funding from a provincial grant program.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton gathers to remember Oilers fan Ben Stelter
Edmontonians lined the street outside of Rogers Place on Friday to remember six-year-old Ben Stelter. Ben died on Aug. 9 from brain cancer. His family invited the public to Rogers Place on Friday as the funeral procession passed by.
-
What you need to know about Edmonton Marathon road closures, parking
Runners will hit the street for the Edmonton Marathon on Sunday for the first time since 2019.
-
Dozens of charges laid against Edmonton pair accused of drug trafficking
Two people face more than 50 charges in an Edmonton drug-trafficking case.
Vancouver
-
Closures of 2 ERs in B.C.'s southern Interior putting pressure on region's biggest hospital
At an already challenging time for health-care workers in British Columbia, the temporary closures of two emergency departments in the southern Interior is putting pressure on the region's largest hospital.
-
Filmed-in-B.C. Virgin River dethrones Stranger Things for most-streamed show
It appears more people opted for the romance between Mel and Jack of Virgin River than the upside down of Stranger Things.
-
'Copious amounts' of stolen property found during fraud investigation: Port Moody police
A fraud investigation uncovered what police say was "copious amounts of stolen property" including credit cards and ID.
Regina
-
Pfizer booster approved for children aged 5-11 by Health Canada
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.
-
Roughriders fan sends nachos to CFL in response to Duke Williams' fine
A Saskatchewan Roughriders fan chose a unique and cheesy way to protest a recent fine handed down by the Canadian Football League (CFL).
-
New TV production taking advantage of $8M in Sask. grant program funding
A new television production will be filmed in Saskatchewan with funding from a provincial grant program.