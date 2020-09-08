OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run in Vanier continues with a new appeal for information about the driver involved.

Ahshellla Huxtable died of her injuries several days after a driver hit her at the corner of Montreal Road and the Vanier Parkway on the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2019. She was 36.

Ottawa police say they have found the vehicle that was involved, a red Nissan Altima, but have yet to identify the driver.

“I’d like to say thank-you to those individuals in Ottawa who knew Ahshellla and were touched by her life,’ said Ahshellla’s father, Wayne Potts, in a statement shared by the Ottawa Police Service. “I want to say Chi-Meegwetch! - a big thank you in Ojibway - for sharing your memories of her with myself and other family members. If there is anyone out there that has any information to help us solve the mystery of who was driving the vehicle involved in my daughter’s loss of life, please contact the authorities in Ottawa.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.