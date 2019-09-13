Ottawa police looking for driver of vehicle following fatal hit and run
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 9:49PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 13, 2019 9:53PM EDT
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run last week.
The crash happened on Saturday, September 7th around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Montreal Road and Vanier Parkway.
36-year-old AhshellLa Huxtable, who was identified by police at the request of her family, died in hospital on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service collision investigation unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.