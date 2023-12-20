One taken to hospital after 2-alarm fire in Bronson Ave. apartment

Ottawa paramedics say one person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a fire in an apartment building on Bronson Avenue.

Firefighters contained a 40 unit high rise fire to two units this afternoon. At approx 15:16, multiple 9–1-1 callers reported a fire in an 8 storey multi-residential high rise in the 200 block of Bronson Ave. Firefighters arrived in 3min and confirmed smoke and flames coming from the building. — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) December 20, 2023

Thick smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building on Bronson between Somerset Street and Cooper Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police closed that stretch of Bronson Avenue while Ottawa firefighters battled the flames.

The fire was under control around 4:20 p.m., according to officials on the scene.

What caused the fire is not yet known.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.