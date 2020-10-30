OTTAWA -- One person was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 15 north of Smiths Falls.

Ontario Provincial Police tell CTV News Ottawa at least three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a dump truck and a tractor-trailer.

At 11 a.m., a dump truck remains on its side along the side of the highway, and a tractor-trailer was in the ditch.

Air Ornge transported one person to hospital. No other serious injuries were reported

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

One lane of Highway 15 has reopened between McLaughlin and MacPherson Roads.